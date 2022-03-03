The Idaho Falls Street Division will close the southbound lane of N. Skyline Drive, between Raymond Drive and Beverly Road, to repair road damage caused by a frost heave.
The lane closure will begin today, March 3, and is anticipated to be complete by the 5 p.m. commute.
Traffic will be detoured down Reed Avenue to Raymond Drive.
Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.