filler

The Idaho Falls Street Division will close the southbound lane of N. Skyline Drive, between Raymond Drive and Beverly Road, to repair road damage caused by a frost heave.

The lane closure will begin today, March 3, and is anticipated to be complete by the 5 p.m. commute.

Traffic will be detoured down Reed Avenue to Raymond Drive.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

Tags

Recommended for you