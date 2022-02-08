IDAHO FALLS — Sparklight, a member of the Cable One family of brands, recently awarded a $3,000 grant to Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund. Through this program, the company awarded more than $100,000 in grants during the winter of 2021 to 32 nonprofit organizations across its 24-state footprint.
Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls, a food pantry striving to meet the emergency food needs of residents struggling with hunger and food insecurity in eastern Idaho, received a grant from Sparklight to help expand its senior hunger food box project.
“Our senior population is one of the most vulnerable yet underserved populations in our area, and this grant from Sparklight will allow us to bring more food boxes to seniors who are doing their best to continue living independently,” said Ariel Jackson, Community Food Basket executive director. “Currently we are able to deliver senior-specific food boxes to one senior apartment community in Idaho Falls. Funds from this grant will assist us with expanding our reach to include four additional senior housing complexes throughout eastern Idaho.”
The Charitable Giving Fund annually awards more than $200,000 in grants to local 501©(3) nonprofit organizations served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, ValuNet Fiber and Hargray) and concentrates support in the following priority areas:
n Education and digital literacy.
n Food insecurity.
n Community development.
Nonprofit organizations will have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2022 grants will open between April 1-30.
The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:
Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint.
Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing racial equality, justice, education and diversity.
Supporting the mission of Special Olympics Arizona, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports.
Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing.
Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.
For more information about Sparklight’s Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.