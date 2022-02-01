IDAHO FALLS — The Thunder Ridge High School boys basketball program will present its fourth annual PINK NIGHT, a community cancer awareness and fundraiser on Wednesday, during its varsity home basketball game. An evening-long silent auction and special half-time presentation will honor local cancer patients and raise funds for the Shannon Wilker Foundation, a local cancer patient support organization.
“We are excited to support the Thunder Ridge boys basketball program in its fourth annual PINK NIGHT,” said Douglas McLaren, principal of Thunder Ridge High School in Ammon.
This year’s PINK NIGHT honors Seth Sautter, age 3, who was diagnosed with leukemia on Jan. 5, 2022. His estimated three-year battle will include weekly trips to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for chemotherapy treatments.
“It’s always been important to me to teach my players to look for ways to make a difference in their communities,” said Lee Toldson, head coach and program director for Thunder Ridge boys basketball. “We are honored to support Seth and let him and his family know they are not alone.”
The Shannon Wilker Foundation was organized in 2016 in honor of the late Shannon Wilker, who passed away from breast cancer on July 20, 2011. The Foundation provides temporary assistance to local cancer patients and their families through financial support for medical expenses, lodging, travel costs, day care, counseling and support groups.
“We absolutely love being a part of PINK NIGHT,” said Shane Wilker, founder of the Shannon Wilker Foundation and widower of the late Shannon Wilker. “After losing Shannon to breast cancer more than 10 years ago, I love keeping her memory alive by providing aid to other cancer crusaders and their families.”
A generous sponsorship by Mountain View Hospital and the Teton Cancer Institute will provide complimentary PINK NIGHT T-shirts for attendees to show unified community support with a “sea of pink” in the gymnasium.
The Wednesday basketball game will feature the Thunder Ridge Titans and the Bonneville Bees. The freshman and junior varsity games will begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity game beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m.