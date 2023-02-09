Idaho Falls, ID – Two men have been arrested for Possession of the Controlled Substance Fentanyl, in the form of counterfeit pills known as “dirty thirties.” A large amount of the pills, and cash related to the sale of illegal narcotics were seized as a result of these arrests.

On February 7, 2023, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the area of the 1500 block of Curtis Avenue to make contact with a wanted person, Jacob Garner. Officers spoke to a person at the address where Garner was believed to be, who allowed officers to enter the residence to look for Garner. In plain view throughout the residence, officers observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Several items of paraphernalia were in close proximity to children’s items and within reach of a child also in the home at the time.


