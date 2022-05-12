In conjunction with May being National Bike Safety Month, United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is launching the United Way Bike Project.
The community event "will help repair elementary-aged kids' bikes and teach bike safety so they can be ready for a fun and safe summer,” said Anna Kimbro, United Way's community impact manager, in a news release.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hawthorne Elementary School, 1520 S. Boulevard.
Skilled community volunteers will be on hand to complete basic bicycle repairs such as fixing flat tires, pedals, brakes, chains, etc., the release said. Once the children have working bikes, they can go through the Bike Rodeo to learn about bike safety and practice their skills. A limited number of bike helmets and locks will be available for the children.
Additionally, United Way’s "Ready. Set. READ!" program will be distributing children’s books with book bags.
The United Way Bike Project was made possible by the Project Neighborly Grant from the Idaho Community Foundation, the release said.
The event also is supported by the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, Idaho Falls Police Department, Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Dave’s Bike Shop, Bill’s Bike Shop and Fitgerald's Bicycles.
"Our hope is to bring people together to encourage kids to enjoy the simple pleasure of riding a bike and remain healthy and active throughout the summer and fall," Kimbro said in the release.