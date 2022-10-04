Update 1:49 p.m.: Ms. Martinez has been safely located at this time. Mr. Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for Felony Aggravated Battery. Anyone with information on Logan Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

———

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.