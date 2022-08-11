APTOPIX Trump FBI

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department  on Thursday in Washington. 

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.

The request is striking because such documents traditionally remain sealed during a pending investigation. But the Justice Department appeared to recognize that its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks by Trump and his allies and Garland wanted to provide the FBI's side for what led to the action.

Recommended for you