War Bonnet
city of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Do you think you can sing? Would you like to sing the national anthem at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up?

The War Bonnet Round Up is looking for exceptional singers to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls each night of the rodeo, Aug. 3 to Aug. 5. In addition to this extraordinary opportunity, selected singers will be treated to an unforgettable VIP experience for themselves and three guests on the evening they perform.


