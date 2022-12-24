Lincoln Court waterline

Idaho Falls firefighters work to remove water from a residence at Lincoln Court after a waterline break on Friday.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department

There were no injuries and no residents displaced after a waterline broke causing a section of ceiling to collapse on Friday at Lincoln Court Retirement Center, located at 850 Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls.

The call came in to the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Dispatch Center as a water flow alarm around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. The emergency communication officers then began receiving calls from individuals reporting water coming from the sprinkler system and that there was smoke in the building. The response was upgraded to a structure fire based on the information received.


