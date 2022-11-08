BLACKFOOT — An adult male victim died from stab wounds and a 35-year-old woman was booked into the Bingham County Jail on a charge of second-degree homicide following an incident in Blackfoot late Monday night.
According to a press release from Blackfoot Police Captain Wes Wheatley, at approximately 11:46 p.m. Monday, Blackfoot Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street. The caller stated that they thought a person might be injured.
Blackfoot Police Officers arrived at the scene and located one adult male victim who had sustained stab wounds, Wheatley said. Officers immediately attempted to provide life-saving aid. Blackfoot EMS responded and assumed medical efforts before transporting the victim to the hospital via ambulance.
Wheatley said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division members responded to the scene and began investigating the death.
Shortly after the incident occurred, Wheatley said, Melissa K. Perkes was identified as a person of interest and located by law enforcement. Perkes was later charged and booked her into the Bingham County Jail on the homicide charge.
Wheatley said the victim's identity is not being released yet to allow time for additional next-of-kin notifications. No further information is available for release.
Anyone with additional information surrounding the investigation is urged to contact Lt. Davis of the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division at 208-782-3084.
