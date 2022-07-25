A 53-year-old woman was rescued last night from the South Fork of the Snake River near Fall Creek after jumping off her small inflatable kayak. Dispatch received a call just after 8pm last night from a family member who located the kayak floating near Fall Creek and advised the woman on it had not been seen for over 30 minutes. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Search and Rescue, Dive and Drone teams all responded along with Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho State Police, Swan Valley Fire, and the Idaho Falls Fire Ambulance stationed in Swan Valley.

As first responders arrived, a Fish and Game Officer and an ISP Trooper who enlisted the help of a citizen flying a drone in the area located the victim approximately ½ mile upstream from Fall Creek. Deputies were able to recover the victim by boat and take her to an awaiting ambulance at the Spring Creek Boat Ramp where she was treated for mild hypothermia symptoms.

