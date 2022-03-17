Construction crews will begin work Monday to replace an aging water line on Park Avenue in Idaho Falls.
The project, which will be done in three phases, is expected to be complete within about 80 days, a city news release said.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes during the project, but sidewalks on both sides of Park Avenue will remain open to all businesses. Portions of the sidewalks will be impacted as the new waterline is tied into adjacent buildings, the release said.
The first phase, from Broadway to A Street, will take about 30 days. The second phase will require closing the intersection of Park Avenue and A Street for 10 to 14 days. The final phase, Park Avenue from A Street to B Street, also will take about 30 days to complete, the release said.
“We never know what type of underground utility conflicts we might encounter once we start digging under the road,” David Richards, Idaho Falls water superintendent said, during a preconstruction meeting attended by downtown merchants earlier this week.
“The goal is to finish the project as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize the impact on your businesses,” Richards said.
The main water supply will be intermittently shut off to properties in the area, however the contractor, Knife River, will work with the property owner to coordinate the shut-off during times that work best for them and will provide them with temporary water supply, the release said.
Knife River, the city's Public Works Department and Idaho Falls Downtown Development will hold weekly on-site coordination meetings with the property owners to communicate project updates. Those wanting to be notified about the meetings should call Public Works at 208-612-8250.
For questions about the project, contact Knife River at 208-523-8282.
The city's 2022 interactive construction map can be found here.