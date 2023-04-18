"Trudy" Gertrude Frances Gibbons

Gertrude Francis Bores (Trudy) Gibbons, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2022 at her home in Boise, Idaho. Trudy had a contagious and sincere smile. She lived her life with passion and class. Everyone who knew her were blessed, whether they met in grade school, in the final home she shared with her husband or anywhere in between, which was all across the country. Trudy was born in Bellevue, Ohio on August 9, 1929, to Arthur and Loretta (Krupp) Bores, the third of four sisters, including Mary Anne, Janet, and Patricia. Trudy grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where her family had moved due to her father’s tuberculosis.

She learned early the meaning of dedicated, hard work by helping her mother run a business caring for others with the deadly disease which afflicted her father. Trudy, who early in life went by Gert and Gertie, was only 6 when she lost her father. She had a loving bond with her grandparents who immigrated from Germany, with them learning to sew, bake, sing and laugh. After her elementary education at St. Peter and Paul Catholic School, she graduated at 16 from Amphitheater High School and began working for the telephone company. She was legally too young to earn a paycheck but she was determined to help her family. While attending high school, Trudy met Johnny Sandrock and shortly after graduation in 1949 she married the handsome sailor and had two children with him, Julie and Stephen. A passionate race-car driver, John Sandrock died in October, 1951 doing what he loved.


