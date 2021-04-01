Since the very beginning of monster movies, every few years there seems to be a new one that is released and they all seem to be bigger and better than the previous one, thanks to CGI and the development of that technology.
For anyone who was around to see the first "King Kong" movie and the subsequent films that have followed, or the original "Godzilla" and those subsequent films, then you should be delighted that this film has been made at this time.
Computer generated images have only enhanced the value of the films being made, including this newest edition of the big battle that looms between the two monsters.
CGI allows for great detail in the creation of the monster and what they can do. It enhances the action and the ultimate fight between the two monsters which will have the audiences screaming with delight at the blow-by-blow sequences of the film.
It also enhances the interaction between the monsters and the interaction between humans and the monsters, especially with the attraction between a beautiful woman and King Kong, which is always there as the emotions and attractions will always be there between humans and the "cute little monkey" who is really a giant of a monster.
Five years after the events of King of the Monsters, Godzilla has finally resurfaced, and he’s angry. This sends the entire world into a panicked frenzy as different sides work to simultaneously slow him down, uncover the mystery behind his rage, and do their best to protect Kong from his warpath. There’s a very real sense of urgency throughout, but it’s about as straightforward a plot as you can get, with every early moment designed only to further the anticipation for the fight of the century.
Luckily, director Adam Wingard ("The Guest"; "Death Note") doesn’t keep us waiting for long and once those two monstrous icons share the screen space for the very first time, it’s a chill-inducing moment that you’ll want to watch over and over again. The aircraft carrier fight is arguably the most inventive we’ve seen in the Monster Verse and is well worth the wait, delivering highlight blow after highlight blow. Thankfully, that’s only the tip of the iceberg as the brutality is upped nearly tenfold in the Hong Kong rematch, which is beautifully realized and just plain awesome, so get your popcorn ready.
Kong is the heart-and-soul of the movie, and essentially serves as the film’s leading man as we watch many of the events unfold from his point-of-view. In lieu of a direct sequel, "Godzilla vs. Kong" gives us an ample amount of time to follow Kong’s emotional journey to Hollow Earth as he attempts to reconnect with his heritage and unlock the mysteries of an ancient power source, ultimately resulting in him fully embracing his role as the King Kong we know and love.
Godzilla is basically, for lack of a better term, a god in the film and is treated as such. But with his sequel still relatively fresh in our minds, we don’t spend a whole lot of time with him until the final half-hour. His early appearances pretty much amount to him showing up, unleashing hell with his atomic breath, and then bouncing, further increasing the intrigue while delivering plenty of spectacle. His motivations are pretty clear almost immediately, but it takes a while for the humans of the picture to figure it out.
While the trailers have unfortunately spoiled a lot, "Godzilla vs. Kong’s" worst kept secret is that there is a major third player in the film, which even the director has since revealed is Mecha Godzilla. Fortunately, even knowing that reveal going in doesn’t ruin any of the enjoyment because once he enters the ring for the jaw-dropping finale, you’re in for quite a treat.
As for who comes out victorious, well, the short answer is the audience, but if you’re wondering whether there’s a clear winner between Godzilla and Kong… you’ll have to wait and see.
The film is well-developed and the plot is followed to the very end and is very well done. The big attraction is of course the monsters and CGI is great in this instance.
The cast is solid and the movie will be very attractive to many audiences.
This film receives a rating of 4.75 on a scale of 1-5, mainly because of the action and the CGI involved. Definitely worth the price of admission and the kids will love the action scenes that are integrated into the film itself.
