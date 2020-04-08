BLACKFOOT – Looking back in sports, I have had a great lifetime of seeing and hearing about things we may never witness again in any of our lifetimes.
Of course most everyone has heard of Michael Jordan and the amazing things that he was able to do on a basketball court, but today’s youth can only think of LeBron James or James Harden or Russell Westbrook or even Kevin Durant.
In football, Tom Brady may be considered the greatest of all time, even with the New England Patriots’ penchant for supposed cheating scandals, although in all fairness, only the videotaping of an opponent’s practices was ever proven.
How about baseball?
Forty-six years ago, the all-time record for home runs was broken and it didn’t just transcend the record that was held by the greatest slugger of his generation in Babe Ruth, but it signaled that this country had really come of age as the person who broke the record was none other than a black man who had suffered through some of the most severe racial situations of our country’s history.
This happened in 1974, on April 8 and it happened when the Atlanta Braves entertained the Los Angeles Dodgers. At that time, the two teams were the fiercest of rivals and competed in the same division and the division title often was decided between the two teams.
There was a large crowd in attendance, in fact the 53,775 was the largest in the history of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium when Hank Aaron strode to the plate to face Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning.
Aaron had tied the Babe a few nights earlier with his 714th homer and had been receiving death threats and racist hate mail during his pursuit of one of baseball’s most distinguished records, an achievement that had been considered as one that was virtually unbreakable.
Aaron blasted the ball deep to the outfield and as legendary Dodger announcer Vin Scully proclaimed, “It is gone.” Like many of Scully’s most famous calls, it was done in a very calm and succinct manner that simply described the action. There was no shouting or carrying on, he let the crowd make all the noise.
Henry Louis Aaron Jr., born in Mobile, Alabama, on February 5, 1934, made his Major League debut in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves, just seven years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier and became the first African American to play in the majors. Aaron, known as hard working and quiet, was the last Negro League player to also compete in the major leagues.
In 1957, with characteristically little fanfare, Aaron, who primarily played right field, was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player as the Milwaukee Braves won the pennant. A few weeks later, his three home runs in the World Series helped his team triumph over the heavily favored New York Yankees. Although “Hammerin’ Hank” specialized in home runs, he was also an extremely dependable batter, and by the end of his career he held baseball’s career record for most runs batted in: 2,297.
Aaron hung up his cleats in 1976 with 755 career home runs — a record that stood until 2007, when it was broken by controversial slugger Barry Bonds (Bonds admitted to using steroids in 2011). Aaron’s achievements didn’t end when his career did, though. He went on to become one of baseball’s first African American executives, with the Atlanta Braves, and a leading spokesperson for minority hiring. Hank Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.
While most fans of the game of baseball won’t recognize Hank Aaron’s name or remember his record setting swing, for those of us that are purists in the game or who are old enough to remember something that momentous happening, it will forever be etched in our memories, just like Nolan Ryan’s seven no hitters, Pete Rose breaking the all-time hits record and some of the other amazing things that have happened along the way in the sporting world that we have all come to love.
This day in history brought us one of the most amazing and incredible feats in the history of sports. The day that Hank Aaron broke what was thought to be an unbreakable record, the 714 home runs that were hit by the famous Babe Ruth of the infamous and sometimes hated New York Yankees.
You have to love guys and gals that can break the unbreakable records generations ago.