Golden October Oct 7, 2021 10 min ago

Chilly nights in recent weeks have hastened the changing of the colors on some trees around Challis. This locust tree is sporting bright gold leaves on some branches, while others are still green. Shelley Ridenour photo

The leaves on this weeping birch tree can't decide whether it's time to change colors. About half the tree is covered with bright green leaves, intermingled with golden leaves. Shelley Ridenour photo

These sister trees almost look like one from this angle. It's actually two trees, one nearly fully green while the other has begun turning yellow and gold. Shelley Ridenour photo