Over the last three years, the Gooding Soil Conservation District has revitalized the Gooding Community Garden with two grants from the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD). The garden provides fresh vegetables for local residents and food banks, conservation education for K-12 students and showcases conservation practices that could be implemented on local farms at a larger scale.

With funds from the second grant, the Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District created the Neighborhood Community Garden from scratch at a pocket park in Shoshone.

Recommended for you