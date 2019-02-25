LOS ANGELES (AP) — The segregation-era road-trip drama "Green Book" was crowned best picture at the 91st Academy Awards, delighting those who see the film as a feel-good throwback but disappointing others who ridicule it as an outdated inversion of "Driving Miss Daisy."
In a year when Hollywood could have made history by bestowing its top award on Netflix ("Roma") or Marvel ("Black Panther") for the first time, the motion picture academy instead threw its fullest support Sunday behind a traditional interracial buddy tale that proved as popular as it was divisive. But Peter Farrelly's "Green Book" weathered criticism that it was retrograde and inauthentic to triumph over more acclaimed films and bigger box-office successes.
It was an unexpected finale to a brisk, hostless ceremony that was awash in historic wins for diversity, including Spike Lee's first competitive Oscar. More women and more individual black nominees won than ever before.
The Oscars otherwise spread awards around for Ryan Coogler's superhero sensation "Black Panther," Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white personal epic "Roma" and the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody."
One of the biggest surprises of the night was in the best actress category. Olivia Colman won for her Queen Anne in the royal romp "The Favourite," denying Glenn Close her first Oscar. Close remains the most-nominated living actor never to win, with seven nominations.
"Ooo. It's genuinely quite stressful," said a staggered Colman, who later turned to Close to say she was her idol, "and this is not how I wanted it to be."
The Oscars ended its four-year streak of dwindling viewership, reaching 29.6 million on Sunday to beat last year's audience by 12 percent, but it still represents the second-smallest audience in the award show's history.
The night's co-lead nominee "Roma" won best director and best cinematography for Cuaron, whose film also notched Mexico's first foreign language film Oscar. Cuaron and his "Three Amigos" countrymen — Alejandro Inarritu and Guillermo del Toro, who presented Cuaron with best picture — have had a stranglehold on the category, winning five of the last six years.
Cuaron, who becoming the first director to ever win for serving as his own director of photography, referenced an especially international crop of nominees in one of his three acceptance speeches.
"When asked about the New Wave, Claude Chabrol said there are no waves, there is only the ocean," said Cuaron, referring to the French filmmaker. "The nominees tonight have proven that we are a part of the same ocean."
Best documentary went to Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin's "Free Solo," which chronicles rock climber Alex Honnold's famed, free solo ascent of Yosemite's El Capitan, a 3,000-foot wall of sheer granite, without ropes or climbing equipment. "Free Solo" was among a handful of hugely successful documentaries last year including the nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary "RBG" and the snubbed Fred Rogers doc "Won't You Be My Neighbor."
"Thank you Alex Honnold for teaching us to believe in the impossible," said Vasarhelyi. "This film is for everyone who believes in the impossible."