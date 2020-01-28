Bingham Healthcare welcomes Hanna R. Percy, certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-C), to its medical team.
Hanna specializes in gastroenterology and works closely with Dr. Charles B. Evans, a board-certified and fellowship trained gastroenterologist, in Blackfoot and Pocatello.
With nearly 10 years of medical experience, Hanna works with patients who are struggling with disorders of the digestive tract, which include the colon, esophagus, gallbladder, liver, pancreas (including anorectal disorders), small intestine, and stomach. In addition, she works with patients who have abdominal pain, bowel habit disorders, heartburn from GERD, hemorrhoidal disease, inflammatory bowel diseases, irritable bowel syndrome, peptic ulcer disease, persistent nausea and vomiting, as well as liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and swallowing disorders.
Hanna holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Boise State University in Boise, as well as a Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. In addition, she completed a doctorate project at Health West ISU, which focused on increasing the screening rates of colon cancer in providers. It was titled: “Increasing screening for colorectal cancer at a family medicine clinic.”
Hanna was born and raised in Reno, Nev. When she is not practicing medicine, she enjoys spending time with her family, being outdoors, and staying active.
She sees patients at the following locations:
Idaho Physicians Clinic
98 Poplar St.
Medical Office Plaza, 3rd Floor.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-3800
Physicians & Surgeons Clinic of Pocatello
1151 Hospital Way
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 239-8000