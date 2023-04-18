Virgil Dean Hansen, 99, of Idaho Falls slipped peacefully from this life to the next on April 13, 2023, of causes incident to his age at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Virgil was born December 15,1923, in Grant, Idaho, to Nephi Hansen and Clesta Thornock Hansen. He grew up and attended school in Grant, Idaho.
Upon graduation from High School in Grant, he served in the Army, during World War II as an MP (Military Police) in Europe and Africa primarily escorting and guarding prisoners of war, from early 1943. through December 1945.
Upon his return home, he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. where he met the love of his life and eternal companion.
On June 18, 1947, he married Helen Naegle in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born four children, Michael, Kathleen, Dean, and Connie. Helen and Virgil made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Virgil attended business school and then worked in the insurance industry and eventually worked for and became the owner of Naegle Realty. He retired around 1999.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he served in the Church throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and an efficient bowler, bowling in many recreational leagues in which he was a leader. He was a loyal friend with many close personal and professional relationships.
He was an accomplished artist with many oil and water color paintings adorning the homes of his loved ones.
Virgil is survived by his son, Michael (Suzanne) of Taylorsville, Utah; Kathleen (Stephen) Wilier of Boise, Idaho; Connie (Dan Moulton) Hurley of Idaho Falls. He has six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his sweetheart of 68 years, his parents, two sisters, and two brothers, and infant son, Dean.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday April 22, 2023. The family will visit with friends 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Inurnment will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Honor Guard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.