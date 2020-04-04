We are facing an extraordinary and uncertain time. The national emergency declared by President Trump to deal with the coronavirus has changed our daily activities and has impacted every aspect of our lives. This pandemic poses a public health risk and economic challenge to our country, the State of Idaho and Bingham County.
We are all in this fight together. A crisis like this requires leadership and cooperation from every level of government. It is extremely important that our local elected officials are well-informed, transparent and able to work on a bipartisan basis with people and groups from all walks of life to address the serious issues we face.
Voters have a critical decision to make and a chance to send a strong leader with common sense and conservative values to the Idaho Legislature. Donavan Harrington offers the citizens of Bingham County hands-on experience and effective leadership with a clear vision for the future. He will represent all of the residents of Bingham County and bring people together for the common good to solve their problems.
As a county citizen, I recognize the importance of electing a state representative who understands and appreciates our special values and real needs in Bingham County and eastern Idaho. Donavan knows firsthand the unique challenges and important issues facing parents and their families, area farmers, businesses and employers, healthcare professionals and caregivers, teachers and students and concerned taxpayers.
Donavan Harrington is an honest, honorable and hard-working family man who will listen to all of the people of Bingham County. The longtime county resident owns a successful local business, served as chairman of the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board, was an effective Bingham County Commissioner and is a tireless advocate and friend to the area’s youth.
I truly believe it is time for a change. We need a fresh perspective, new leadership and a conservative conscience. Donavan will stand up and defend the values we hold dear. He will roll up his sleeves and get things done.
Idaho’s primary election on May 19th will be conducted by mail. I urge residents to request an absentee ballot from the Bingham County clerk’s office at 208-782-3164 or visit Idahovotes.gov. I strongly support Donavan Harrington for State Representative House Seat 31B and invite you to join me in voting for new leadership and conservative values.
Cary Jones
Blackfoot