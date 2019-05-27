Karl Wolf raises his arm in a Nazi salute as he marches through the streets of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where scores of police in riot gear stood between parading white supremacists and protesters who jeered at the Aryan Nations marchers in 1998. Nearly two decades after the Aryan Nations compound was demolished in Idaho, far-right extremists are maintaining a presence in the Pacific Northwest. White nationalism has been on the rise across the U.S., but it has particular resonance along the Idaho-Washington border.