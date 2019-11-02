BLACKFOOT – Shelley High School and Blackfoot High School both made an impression on the all-conference volleyball team just released by the High Country Conference. In fact, the Shelley team made such an impression, first year head coach Savannah Leckington was named as the Coach of the Year.
Karly Hurst of Blackfoot and Abby Wattenbarger of Shelley were both named as honorable mention for the setter position.
Elliott Wherle of Blackfoot made honorable mention as a Middle Hitter.
Kaitlyn Neff of Blackfoot was named to the first team as an Outside Hitter.
Kyah Henderson of Blackfoot and Alexis Leckington were both named as honorable mention as Outside Hitters.
Emma Hurst of Blackfoot and Kassidy Arzola were both named as honorable mention as Liberos for their respective teams.
The complete team is listed below:
Coach of the Year, Savannah Leckington, Shelley
Player of the Year, Makayla Sorensen, senior, Bonneville
SETTER
First team, Alexis McMurtrey, senior, Bonneville
Second team, Macie Gordon, senior, Madison
Honorable Mention, Katie Stohl, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Karly Hurst, senior, Blackfoot
Honroable Mention, Abby Wattenbarger, junior, Shelley
MIDDLE HITTER
First Team, Sadie Lott, senior, Bonneville
First Team, Sidney Parker, junior, Madison
Second team, Austyn Landon, senior, Thunder Ridge
Second team, Brenna Clyde, junior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Brooke Cook, freshman, Hillcrest
Honorable Mention, Aubrey Hazekamp, senior, Skyline
Honorable Mention, Sage Berrett, junior, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention, Elliott Wherle, sophomore, Blackfoot
OUTSIDE HITTERS
First team, Avery Turnage, senior, Thunder Ridge
First team, Kaitlyn Neff, senior, Blackfoot
First team, Baylee Peterson, senior, Madison
Second team, Mariah Jardine, junior, Bonneville
Second team, Paige Clark, junior, Thunder Ridge
Second team, Sophie Anderson, junior, Skyline
Honorable mention, Camber Kenison, junior, Hillcrest
Honorable mention, Jaycee Weatherman, senior, Thunder Ridge
Honorable mention, Taryn Chapman, junior, Skyline
Honorable mention, Sydney Hess, freshman, Idaho Falls
Honorable mention, Tylie Jones, junior, Rigby
Honorable mention, Taiylor Bybee, senior, Rigby
Honorable mention, Kyah Henderson, senior, Blackfoot
Honorable mention,Charity Wilson, junior, Madison
Honorable mention, Alexis Leckington, sophomore, Shelley
LIBERO
First team, Lexi Weaver, senior, Madison
Second team, Maely Harrigfeld, senior, Bonneville
Second team, Brooklyn Rose, senior, Thunder Ridge
Honorable mention, Nicole Cordon, junior, Hillcrest
Honorable mention, Morgan Wattenbarger, senior, Skyline
Honorable mention, Maddy Cook, senior, Idaho Falls
Honorable mention, Cassidy Bowden, junior, Rigby
Honorable mention, Emma Hurst, junior, Blackfoot
Honorable mention, Kassidy Arzola, senior, Shelley