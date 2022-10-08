POCATELLO — Rhidge Barela had just removed his helmet, revealing a ski mask to protect him from the chilly temperatures, when he started to describe the biggest play of his life. As the junior receiver tried to talk about the play, the game-winning two-point conversion in Highland’s stunning 43-42 win over Rigby Friday night, he smiled. Words eluded him.
“He went in the box, where the linebackers were at…” Barela began.
He grinned again, looking down at the grass for the right words.
“They thought we were gonna run the ball…” Barela tried again.
He released a high-pitch laugh, wearing a smile bright enough to light the streets of Pocatello.
Then Barela gathered himself and thought back to that two-point conversion, a quick pass from Drew Hymas to Barela, a four-second event that may change Highland’s season for weeks to come, the play that helped the Rams erase a three-score deficit and vanquish the Trojans in a rematch of last season’s 5A state championship game: “It’s crazy, man,” Barela said. “Helluva time to be a Ram. This is what we dream of.”
Barela only needed time to collect himself because the game may have added a decade to the lives of everyone in red and black laundry. When Rigby scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Trojans took a 42-21 lead, appearing to pull away in what looked like a replica of last year’s title game. To that point, the Rams’ defense still had not produced a stop. They had no answers for a Rigby offense that was humming like a V6 engine.
“I was trying to not to pull out all my hair to figure out what to do to stop these guys,” Highland coach Nick Sorrell said. “They made us look like Swiss cheese in those first three quarters.”
So even when Highland responded on its next drive, getting a 56-yard touchdown from Hymas to pull within 42-28, the mood at Iron Horse Stadium didn’t exactly flip. The Rams rarely had trouble scoring all night. The problem was their defense, which had allowed the Trojans to score on each of their previous five drives, leaving fans to wonder what was probably fair: Could Highland make enough stops for this touchdown to matter?
The Rams did it on the Trojans’ next drive. Then they scored on a short touchdown rush from Mason Fullmer, drawing within two scores. Then, and this is no typo, they forced a three-and-out. With no other choice deep in its own territory, Rigby punted to Barela, who juked and darted and sprinted all the way down to the Rigby 26, where reality set in on this fall night: Highland might do this.
So the play that may have changed the Rams’ season unfolded like this: On third-and-long, Hymas dropped back and rolled to his right, which gave Barela time to convince Rigby safety Keleni Tofa that he was run blocking, and Hymas time to loft it downfield, over the arms of three Trojans and into the hands of Barela, who fell backward into the end zone as the clock hit two minutes.
As players clamored and chaos unfolded, Sorrell held up two fingers, reminding assistants of the decision he had made some five minutes earlier. When Barela returned the punt that set up that score, Sorrell made up his mind: If the Rams scored a touchdown, they would not try to tie the game. They would try to win it.
“I just knew that that was the right call,” Sorrell said. “Might have been ballsy, but you know, I just felt that they were gassed on defense, and we had that opportunity to go. I mean, everything was on our side. Momentum was on our side.”
So 20 minutes later, when Highland forced another stop and players made Sorrell look like a genius, the field turned into a rave. Neon-clad students spilled onto the grass, screaming and laughing and taking pictures, a full moon hanging in the night sky. Temperatures dipped into the mid-50s, but to the players responsible for this upset, it might as well have been sunny and 70. This wasn’t just the Rams’ best win of the season. It was their most important.
“This is crazy,” Barela said. “This is crazy.”
This Highland season has not unfolded the way so many previous ones have. With this win, the Rams improved to 4-3, which is their worst seven-game start in six years. This fall, as Sorrell took over for Gino Mariani and his team opened with two straight losses, he began to hear whispers: Is Highland still Highland? Does this new coach have what it takes? What’s going on with the Rams? A powerhouse for what feels like a million years, Highland’s winless start resonated through the Gate City like shockwaves.
Privately, Sorrell took it personally. The Rams’ defensive coordinator for the past six seasons, the man who helped author a state championship season and so many other postseason successes, he challenged himself to right things. The Rams were dealing with a rash of injuries, more than he had ever seen at one time, but he knew nobody cared. “When you’re at Highland,” Sorrell said last month, “everything comes down to wins and losses.”
Highland is back on the right side of that ledger thanks in large part to the performances of several players Friday night: Hymas ran 13 times for 127 yards and a touchdown and completed 12 of 16 passes for 103 yards and a score, Barela hauled in four passes for 50 yards and the same touchdown, Fullmer carried 15 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and defenders like Jaxon Sibounma and Colton George and and Colt Durham made the plays of their lives when they had to.
Those outings didn’t just help the Rams avenge their loss in last year’s championship game. They helped position Highland well for the postseason. With this win, the Rams are now 1-0 in 5A District 5/6 play, which is the part of the schedule that matters. Next up: at Madison next week, then home against Thunder Ridge the week after that. Neither team has faced enough 5A teams to become candidates for at-large playoff berths, so Highland’s road contest at Madison will likely become a de-facto elimination contest.
That will be a test for the Rams, a young group now finding its identity, but that’s the thing: Toppling the only team to beat you in last year’s playoffs isn’t a bad way to start thinking about this year’s.
“We had this game on our schedule,” Barela said. “We knew we needed to win it, and we did.”
HIGHLAND 43, RIGBY 42 Scoring summary
First quarter
R — Boudrero 10 blocked punt recovery (PAT good), 9:23
H — Hymas 40 rush (PAT good), 7:03
R — Klingler 4 rush (PAT good), 2:30
Second quarter
R — Steffler 52 pass from Flowers (PAT good), 5:11
H — Callen 30 pass from Barela (PAT good), 1:27
R — Steffler 20 pass from Flowers (PAT good), 0:23
Third quarter
R — Packer 64 pass from Flowers (PAT good), 9:28
H — Fullmer 53 rush (PAT good), 5:28
Fourth quarter
R — Gamino 19 rush (PAT good), 11:55
H — Hymas 56 rush (PAT good), 8:41
H — Fullmer 3 rush (PAT good), 5:13
H — Barela 20 pass from Hymas (2-pt good), 2:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rigby: Gamino 10-57, Packer 1-7, Klingler 8-17. Highland: Fullmer 15-112, Hymas 13-127, Jones 4-23, Callen 2-35, Wilhelm 2-22.
PASSING — Rigby: Flowers 16-25-228 3. Highland: Hymas 12-16-103, Barela 1-1-30 1.
RECEIVING — Rigby: Klingler 1-5, Packer 5-38, Benedict 3-34 Steffler 5-135. Highland: Callen 1-30, Barela 4-50, Durham 3-19, Reno 2-11, Fullmer 2-16, Jones 1-8.
-Greg Wood/Idaho State Journal
BUTTE COUNTY 80, CHALLIS-MACKAY 20:
The Pirates scored 54 points in the first quarter and again were nearly unstoppable on the ground with 418 rushing yards.
Treyton Allen had 16 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns and Rebel Beard ran for 71 yards on just three carries and scored a touchdown. Cory Gammet also passed for a score.
Butte County (4-1, 1-0) hosts Raft River next week. Challis-Mackay (2-4, 0-1) is at Grace.
Scores
Shelley 28, Idaho Falls 7
Hillcrest 16, Bonneville 14
West Jefferson 26, Ririe 12
South Fremont 21, Teton 20
Skyline 28, Blackfoot 21
Watersprings 42, North Gem 0
Aberdeen 24, North Fremont 0 Firth 63, Salmon 6
