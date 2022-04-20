South Fremont fell 18-8 to Snake River in six innings Wednesday in the Cougar’s fifth game in six days.
The win comes on the heels of a 25-10 win against Sugar-Salem on the road in their first district game of the season.
Each team scored the first of their runs in the second inning with Snake River scoring six runs then South Fremont scoring seven runs.
In the third inning both coaches switched pitchers and the momentum flipped.
Maecie White pitched the first two innings for the Panthers allowing four hits and seven runs with one strikeout and four walks.
Sage Bitter pitched those two innings for the Cougars allowing five hits and six runs with no strikeouts and three walks.
Halle Leavitt pitched the final four innings for Snake River allowing two hits and one run with nine strikeouts and three walks. Harley Henry threw those three innings for South Fremont allowing 11 hits and 12 runs with no strikeouts and five walks.
Snake River got hot in the fourth inning and it carried over into the fifth and sixth innings. They scored three, four and five runs in those innings.
No South Fremont batter recorded more than one hit; but Brianne Bailey, Jersie Chapple and Chantea LeCheminant each hit a double apiece. Chapple led the team with two RBIs.
Nash and White each went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Panthers and Campbell hit a double and a triple. Leavitt also hit a triple.
South Fremont now holds a 9-7 record. They will next play a double header with Firth Thursday at home.