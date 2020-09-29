At Skyline, Dominic Sanchez netted two goals and Frankie Garcia added the third as Blackfoot shut out Skyline 3-0 to improve to 6-0-0 in 4A District 6.
"It was closer than the 3-0 score," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said, noting the game was tied a 0-0 at the half.
The Broncos (10-1-0) host Bonneville on Wednesday. Skyline is at Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 2, MADISON 1: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers edged the Bobcats in a narrow win.
Zach Lowe and Jaxon Resendez recorded goals for Idaho Falls, which moves to 9-2-1 (5-0-1 conference) with the win.
Madison will visit Highland on Thursday, while Idaho Falls will pay Rigby a visit on the same day.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 2, MADISON 1: At Madison, Idaho Falls got goals from two players en route to a road win over Madison.
Remi Brandley (first half) and Sydnee Stohl (second half) scored for the Tigers, who got assists from Katelyn Allen and Kennedy Robertson, respectively.
Idaho Falls will host Rigby on Thursday.
Madison will host Highland on the same day.
Volleyball
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 2: At Highland, Thunder Ridge secured a five-set victory over Highland.
The Titans' 3-2 (18-25, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-11) win was possible because the visitors erased a 2-0 deficit and won the final three sets.
Paige Clark generated 20 kills for the Thunder Ridge, which also got 12 kills from Halle Kunz and eight from Lauren Davenport.
Makiya Bond posted 27 assists and Clark added 17.
Thunder Ridge (18-3) will compete in a tournament at Madison starting Thursday, while Highland will host Rigby on Thursday.
FIRTH 3, RIRIE 0: At Ririe, Firth recorded a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-19) sweep over Ririe.
A couple Cougars (5-8, 3-1) stood out: Kiley Mecham posted 10 kills, 13 digs and five aces, and Rylee Nielson tallied five kills and three blocks.
Firth will host North Fremont on Thursday.
Ririe will host Butte County on Thursday.
SKYLINE 3, BLACKFOOT 0: At Blackfoot, Sophie Anderson had 14 kills and Tailer Thomas added nine blocks as the Grizzlies improved to 4-1 in conference with a 26-24, 25-23, 25-11 win.
Amy Baczuk and Kara Koplin each recorded five blocks and Audrey Atwood added five aces.
Skyline plays Preston and Pocatello Thursday at Thunder Ridge. Blackfoot is at Bonneville on Tuesday.