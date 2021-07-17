Joe Nelson aced hole No. 6 during his weekly senior league play at Sage Lakes Golf Course. Nelson used a 6 iron from 156 yards. The shot was witnessed by Lamar Densley, Steve Preibe and Jay Harris.
News Trending Today
-
Eastern Idaho nuclear reactor project downsized
-
Bootleg Fire forms 'fire clouds' that pose danger below
-
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Blackfoot
-
Metro areas in Idaho set to retain 'status quo;' Federal agency drops proposed changes to metro population requirements
-
Bonneville County man arrested, reportedly tried to run woman over with car
-
Lt. Gov. McGeachin speaks out against hospital employee vaccine requirement
-
Idaho Falls company's building supports billionaire's space trip
-
EISF names Leo Teton grand marshal for 2021
-
County signs drought declaration
-
Barnes, Douglas