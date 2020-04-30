BLACKFOOT – The Kentucky Derby has always had my attention at this time of year, that is until COVID-19 reared its ugly head this spring.
For as long as I can remember, the days leading up to the first Saturday in May had always been filled with the sound of horses in training, the pounding of their hooves in the early morning hours as they got in their final workouts before the big race.
Names like Secretariat, Affirmed, Seattle Slew, and more recently American Pharoah and Justify were on everyone’s lips as they speculated as to just how good each of those horses were. We all know now as they have each gone on to win not only the Derby, know affectionately as the “greatest two minutes in sports,” and collected the Preakness and Belmont Stakes to complete racing’s Triple Crown.
Only 13 horses in all of racing have accomplished that feat, but alas, there is no Kentucky Derby on May 2 this year. It has been postponed to Sept. 5, due to the restrictions placed on the sporting world by the now famous COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the eyes, hearts, ears, and minds of the racing world will be focused on Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas as the annual Arkansas Derby is run, but things will be different as all things are in this pandemic cursed season.
Usually a fixture on the derby trail and run the first week of April, the Arkansas Derby was shifted to the first week of May in order to compensate for the Kentucky Derby which was moved after the Racing Commission in Kentucky deemed that they would not be able to get things ready with the pandemic in full wide-spread contagion nation wide.
Week by week, tracks were closed over concerns of the pandemic, as Santa Anita, Fairgrounds, Aqueduct and many other tracks closed their doors, first to live racing fans, and eventually to racing itself as we all struggled to fight the pandemic across the United States.
The racing world was able to get in a couple of the major Kentucky Derby preps as the fairgrounds ran the Louisiana Derby on what ended up being their closing day of the spring meet and the winner was Wells Bayou.
The Florida Derby also made the list of completed races as Tiz The Law rallied to pick up the winner’s share of a $1 million purse and stamp himself as the horse to beat in the Kentucky Derby before it was announced that it was moving to September. Tiz The Law, now firmly entrenched as the top three year old in the country has been sent to the sidelines where he will await a new ‘road to the Derby’ as tracks come back on line and racing is resumed this summer.
Oaklawn stepped to the front of the racing world when they announced that the Arkansas Derby would be moved to the first Saturday in May to accommodate the many three-year-olds that were looking to add points and prominence to the derby scene. Management then promised that if the race drew 22 or more entries, the race would be run in two divisions, each with a purse of $500,000 and did the horses and horsemen ever respond.
There are two divisions on Saturday, each with 11 horses in the race and both will surely provide excitement which will surround the winner as the days and weeks click off this summer as we get closer and closer to the new date on the calendar, Sept. 5.
In the first division, you have a potential superstar in Charlatan. A late blooming youngster, who is undefeated in two races, but has shown blazing speed and the ability to carry his speed a route of ground. This will be the first real test of the young star who is trained by Bob Baffert, the winner of the past two triple crowns with American Pharoah and Justify and this should be the test that sets this one apart from the rest of the horses, but you never know until they do it.
Charlatan will have to beat Gouverneur Morris, the Tampa Bay Derby winner, Anneau d’Or, who finished second in the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile last fall and Basin, who was the winner of the Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga last summer. The field of eleven will leave the gates somewhere around 5:30 local time in Arkansas as Race number 11.
The second division of the Arkansas Derby will go as Race Number 13 and the horses will leave the starting gate sometime around 6:45 pm local time.
This race will be spearheaded by another Bob Baffert trainee, the winner of the Rebel Stakes and the earner of around $750,000 who is also undefeated at 3 wins and no losses.
This is the tougher race of the twin derbies, at least on paper, but the important thing will not only be the winner’s share of the purse money, but also the 100 points that will go to the winner and will guarantee the winner a spot in the Kentucky Derby come September.
Both races will be televised live on NBC along with a special attraction, the first “Virtual Kentucky Derby” live from Churchill Downs as the 13 Triple Crown winners through the years will face off in a non-wagering event that will be seen live on television.
While things will not be the traditional Kentucky Derby, horse racing has done its best to present a decent enough program that racing fans should only have their appetites whetted as they look forward four months to the date of the Kentucky Derby itself and who several of the actual competitors should actually be.
The live racing will be interesting in and of itself, but so will the ‘Virtual Derby’ with the likes of Secretariat, Citation, War Admiral, Affirmed, and Seattle Slew competing over a mile and one quarter of ground at the famed Churchill Downs Race Course.
Churchill Downs has even gone to the extent as to have long time track handicapper Mike Battaglia set the morning line odds of the Virtual Derby and he has installed Secretariat as the7-2 favorite with Citation, who won 27 of 29 races in his career as the second choice at 4-1. There is no wagering on this event, but fans will have the opportunity to make their choices and make a contribution towards a fund that will assist victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Should be a great day of racing and also of virtual racing for fans of horse racing.