At St. Anthony, the South Fremont High School baseball team earned a nonconference shutout win over American Falls, 17-0 in five innings.
The Cougars held the Beavers to two hits and built a 10-0 lead through two innings. American Falls committed seven errors to South Fremont’s one.
Karter Yancey went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs while Trent Morton went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for South Fremont (11-1), which hosts conference opponent Teton this afternoon.
SOUTH FREMONT 17, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5 INNINGS)
American Falls 000 00—0 2 7
South Fremont 191 6x—17 11 1
AMERICAN FALLS—Pitchers: Issac Avalos 1.1 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Garrett Burgemister 2.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none.
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Bridger Erickson 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; German Gonzalez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Trent Morton 2-4, Karter Yancy 2-4. 2B: Gonzalez, Talon Maupin, Morton, Kyler Yancey, Karter Yancey 2. RBI: Erickson 2, Gonzalez 3, Seth Klinger 2, Sawyer Klinger, Maupin 2, Morton, Jake Thueson, Kyler Yancey, Karter Yancey 3.
Softball
WEST JEFFERSON 17, RIRIE 1 (4 INNINGS): At Terreton, West Jefferson scored 15 runs in the first two innings en route to a four-inning conference win over Ririe.
The Panthers outhit the Bulldogs 16-3.
“My girls came out early to hit,” West Jefferson coach Raquel Torgerson said. “The other day (Tuesday at Firth), we started late.”
Makiah Rogers went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Baylee Mason went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Jalette Peterson went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and J’Mae Torgerson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and took the win in the circle for West Jefferson, which plays today at Sugar-Salem. Torgerson said Tuesday’s game at Firth, which was tied 6-6 in the top of the fifth inning before being called due to a hail storm, will be completed prior to Firth’s game at West Jefferson on April 23.
WEST JEFFERSON 17, RIRIE 1 (4 INNINGS)
Ririe 001 0—1 3 5
West Jefferson 960 2—17 16 1
RIRIE—Pitchers: Nelson 4 IP, 16 H, 2 BB, 1 K. Leading hitters: Harris 2-2.
WEST JEFFERSON—J’Mae Torgerson 4 IP, 2 BB, 9 K. Leading hitters: Baylee Mason 3-4, Makiah Rogers 3-4, Jalette Peterson 2-3, Torgerson 3-4. 2B: Mason 2, Rogers 2, Madi Pancheri, Kynlee Newman. 3B: Peterson. RBI: Mason, Rogers 3, Newman 2, Peterson, Torgerson 3.
Tennis
IDAHO FALLS 9, BLACKFOOT 3
Boys singles: Sam Vance (IF) def. Jacob Christiansen 7-5, 6-3; Jack Groberg (IF) def. Carter Christiansen 6-2, 6-2; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Riley Porter 6-4, 6-1
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Summer Von 6-0; 6-0; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Hannah Cannon by default; Kate Barrett (IF) def. Lydia Story 6-0, 6-1
Boys doubles: Ben Sayre/Braxton Bird (B) def. Dallin Gardner/Hunter Romrell 6-0, 6-1; Joey Walker/Matthew Joyner (B) def. Houston Facer/Austin Sumsion 5-7, 6-1, 6-0
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Lacey Evans 6-0, 6-1; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. McKrey Davis/Lauren Lee 6-4, 6-4
Mixed doubles: Claire Anderson/Landon Evans (B) def. Trevin Facer/Claire Andary 6-2, 6-2; Jackson Baker/Brooklyn Smith (IF) def. Yarah B’sherst/Aiden Stufflebeam 6-3, 7-5.
BONNEVILLE 9, SKYLINE 3
Boys singles: Kyle Johnson (B) def. Rhett Price (S) 6-2, 6-1; Will Webb (S) def. Jamison Lemon (B) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Devin Chatterton (B) def. Bryce Fowers (S) 6-2, 6-2.
Girls singles: Emily Stuart (S) def. Sage Leishman (B) 6-4, 6-1; Kallie Shurtlift (B) def. Anna St. Michel (S) 6-0, 6-0; Talia Trane (B) def. Brinley Chambers (S) 6-4, 6-0.
Boys doubles: Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (B) def. Tanner Thomason/Carsen Austin (S) 6-4, 6-1; Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson (S) def. Dallas Trane/Dawson Belnap (B) 6-2, 6-0.
Girls doubles: Hannah Harker/Alexis McMurtrey (B) def. Frida Rodriguez/Lizzie Bialas (S) 6-1, 6-0; Jeneal Rydalch/Brooklyn Peterson (B) def. Maggie Jones/Grace Houghton (S) 6-3, 6-0.
Mixed doubles: Nate Clements/Maunayia Harringfeld (B) def. Josh Francis/Mariel Stuart (S) 6-2, 6-3; Alex Payne/Syndey Higginson (B) def. Josh Hansen/Tana Johnson (S) 6-2, 6-0.