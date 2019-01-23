Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff will hold a series of open houses around the state to talk to hunters about their preferences for rules and seasons for the upcoming big game hunts.
The department will also provide a list of proposed rule changes for the 2019-20 big game hunting seasons before the first meetings, and people will be able to see those proposals and comment online.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will review public comments, and are scheduled to set seasons and rules during its March 12-13 meeting in Boise.
Big game open houses
Southeast
Feb. 19, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Preston, Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 1st East
Feb. 20, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Blackfoot, City Hall Council Chambers, 157 North Broadway
Feb. 21, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Pocatello, Fish and Game regional office, 1345 Barton Road
Upper Snake
Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Idaho Falls Fish and Game regional office, 4279 Commerce Circle
Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rexburg, Madison Jr. High School, 60 West Main Street
Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Arco, Butte Middle/High School, 120 South Water Street
Salmon
Feb. 19, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m, Salmon Fish and Game regional office, 99 Hwy. 93 North
Feb. 20, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Challis Community Events Center, 411 Clinic Road