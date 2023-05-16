Exports photo2

Wheat is harvested in a field in Ririe last year. The total value of agricultural exports from Idaho increased by 26 percent during the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same three-month period last year.

 SEAN ELLIS/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

The total value of agricultural exports from Idaho increased by 26 percent during the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

That’s significant because, according to one metric, Idaho set a record for total ag export value last year, at $1.13 billion.


