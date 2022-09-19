Results from Saturday.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 12, BLACKFOOT 0: Eight different players scored for the Tigers as Katelyn Allen assisted Keeley Combo for three goals and Allen also scored two goals, as did Stephanie Serna.
Rylee Sessions, Valerie Chavez, Grace Eastman, Julia McCord, and Chauntell Vaughn each scored.
Volleyball
MACKAY 3, LEADORE 2: The Miners won the close match 22-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 15-13 as Ali Drussel finished with 25 serving points and Megan Moore added 18 serving points, seven blocks and 12 kills.
Rylee Teichert had nine kills, Halle Holt had eight kills and Sadie Wanstrom recorded six kills.
Boys soccer
IDAHO FALLS 1, BLACKFOOT 0: The Tigers scored in the first minute and that’s the way it ended.
Idaho Falls has won seven of its past eight games and avenged an earlier loss to the Broncos.
Blackfoot (4-2-1, 3-1-1) is at Shelley on Tuesday.
Cross country
Challis Mile High Classic
Full results at athletic.net
Boys 5k
Teams: 1. Jerome 33 2. Salmon 74 3. Challis 94 4. Butte County 96 5. Cole Valley Christian 104 6. Leadore 132.
Individuals
1. Garrett Hunt 18:11.84 (Challis) 2. Kohlbin Bragg 18:16.41 (Salmon) 3. Vincent Showers 18:33.28 (Jerome) 4. Jaten Hymas 19:02.91 (Butte County) 5. Raymond Lilly 19:08.12 (Leadore) 6. Karson Brown 19:22.97 (Jerome) 7. Karter Brown 19:38.34 (Jerome) 8. Zach Tatro 19:53.22 (Jerome) 9. Kaden Rushing 20:06.78 (Jerome) 10. Drue Crist 20:08.41 (Challis).
Girls 5K
Teams: 1. Salmon 23 2. Jerome 34.
1. Isabella Beilke 21:26.41 (Jerome) 2. Brylin Bills 22:02.34 (Salmon) 3. Alayna Babcock 22:09.50 (Butte County) 4. Taylor Redick 22:20.97 (Challis) 5. Sedona Cannon 22:36.06 (Salmon) 6. Sara Deschaine 22:37.44 (Salmon) 7. Elizabeth Driscoll 22:55.91 (Jerome) 8. Abby Williams 23:24.59 (Salmon) 9. Azelynn Jones 23:49.12 (Leadore) 10. Elly Weeks 24:02.44 (Butte County).
Scores
Teton 1, American Falls 0
Marsh Valley 6, South Fremont 1
Sugar-Salem 13, Snake River 0
American Falls 3, Teton 1
Madison 1, Rigby 0
Sugar-Salem 10, Snake River 1
