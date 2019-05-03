Idaho Falls High football player Carson Medeiros recently signed a letter of intent with NCAA Division II Minot State.
Medeiros said he considered Montana Tech and Pacific Lutheran, but Minot was the perfect fit financially, athletically, and academically.
“I really liked the feel and all the facilities,” he said.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Medeiros played linebacker, receiver and safety for the Tigers this past season. He’s an honor roll student who plans to study biology and eventually attend medical school.
Minot State, located in Minot, North Dakota, is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
“I’m really excited to further my career,” Medeiros said. “Finally putting all the high school stuff in the past and realizing there’s a whole new chapter to it. I was relieved to sign it and know I’m going there, but now there’s this whole new level of stress and how I’m going to perform.”
The Beavers finished 1-10 last season, but signed 34 players on the first day of the signing period on Feb. 6.