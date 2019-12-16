Idaho Falls Power officials say, unsurprisingly, the community’s energy bills peak during the frigid winter months. Rising heating costs mean some electricity payers have a hard time covering their suddenly larger utility bills, creating a financial challenge for households with already tight budgets.
Idaho Falls Power has once again partnered with Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership to assist those struggling with heating costs through Project Help. Project Help provides financial assistance to Idaho Falls residents who need help covering a utility bill payment.
“Especially during the winter months, people need that extra help,” Evelyn Kanikine, family services director at Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, said. “We’ve been able to help a lot of people.”
Households with incomes lower than 150 percent of the federal poverty level qualify for the program and are chosen through an Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership evaluation of need. Recipients can receive one utility bill payment per year. The program runs Nov. 1 through March 31, while donations last.
Idaho Falls Power reported that Project Help made utility bill payments for 87 households in 2018, averaging $330 per bill. So far, Project Help has assisted 84 households in 2019, averaging $240 per bill.
The project is funded entirely by donations from Idaho Falls Power customers. Donations can be included in utility bill payments and are tax deductible.
All donations are forwarded to Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, none of which are used to administer the program, according to an Idaho Falls Power news release. For information on how to qualify, contact EICAP at 208-522-5391. For questions about how to donate, contact Idaho Falls Power at 208-612-8430.
NuScale’s SMR honored at Global Energy Awards
NuScale’s small modular reactor project was named the winner in the “Emerging Technology of the Year” category Thursday at S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards in New York City.
The Global Energy Awards “honor organizations and individuals in the energy industry who are dedicated to achieving excellence. This year’s winners represent the ‘best of the best’ in the industry,” an S&P Global Platts news release said.
Energy companies from 11 countries spanning four continents were recognized for “leadership, innovation and exemplary performance” at the 21st annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, which are often described as the “Oscars” of energy, the release said.
NuScale Powe caught the judges’ eyes with its development of a small “self-protecting,” modular nuclear reactor, the release said. Judges believe the modular technology could “radically cut the cost of new nuclear builds,” the release said.
DOE grants site use permit for Oklo for to build at INL
Oklo Inc. announced last week that it had received a Site Use Permit from the U.S. Department of Energy to build its Aurora plant at Idaho National Laboratory.
The permit is “an important step toward commercializing advanced fission technologies, and is the first issued for a non-light water nuclear power reactor. The permit outlines the responsibilities for each party regarding use of the site. The site use permit is in effect for the lifetime of the plant, and puts a requirement on a maximum licensing timeline for Oklo with the regulator before the start of operation,” an Oklo news release said.
Oklo’s Aurora plant utilizes a compact fast reactor to generate about 1.5 MW of electric power. This site is anticipated to be the location of the first-of-a-kind deployment of the Aurora plant, the release said.
Oklo has been engaged in pre-application activities with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission since 2016 for the Aurora design, and is preparing to submit its first license application to NRC, the release said.
Cosmetics company changes name
Elevation Labs, a company that offers beauty and personal care products has undergone a name change. The business, formerly known as Northwest Cosmetic Labs, changed its name in September. The company, which employs more than 400 full-time employees in eastern Idaho, develops and manufactures cosmetic and beauty products for major brands.
Business After Hours
The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join them in “celebrating the joy of this holiday season” at their Business After Hours reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Bank of Idaho lobby. There will be prize drawings, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres. The Bank of Idaho is located at 399 N. Capitol Ave.