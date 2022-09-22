It’s a place where visitors can get help tracing their ancestry and where they can get help preserving precious family memories like photos, and audio and video recordings.
Visitors will find volunteer family history specialists who can help them find new ancestors, and even show them famous people they are related to through access to the vast ancestry databases. Equipment ranging from VHS recorders and 8mm cameras to 8mm film projectors is available to transfer home video to flash drives. Photo and slide scanners and audio recorders are also available to convert media to digital formats. There’s a small studio to interview relatives about family history on camera, and a green screen to provide creative ways to photograph people at various locations of historical family importance in numerous countries.
Interactive exhibits and large murals showing Idaho Falls historical photos are also part of the experience at the center. Classes focusing on various aspects of family history research are available.
Help from the staff to research family history and use of the preservation equipment is all free.
Staff at the center can help you tap into your family tree - perhaps going back hundreds of years.
Jay Hildebrandt
Media Specialist
Greater Idaho Falls Communications Council
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Bill Forsyth, the outreach Coordinator.
Janice and Thaddeus Zabriskie, Directors
FamilySearch Center directors Thaddeus and Janice Zabriskie are eager to see people in the community take advantage of the renovated facility.