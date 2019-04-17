Rainbow trout to be removed from South Fork and stocked in local ponds
As part of an ongoing effort to reduce hybridization between the non-native rainbow trout and the native cutthroat trout in the South Fork of the Snake River, biologists from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be manually removing rainbow and hybrid trout.
The fish will be stunned with electro-shocking equipment and then transported to local ponds around the Upper Snake Region.
"Manual removal is necessary because we currently have unprecedented high abundance of rainbow trout and hybrids in the South Fork Snake River," says Upper Snake Fisheries Manager Brett High. "Two successful spawning years in a row has resulted in a rainbow population that is double what it was just two years ago."
Harvest levels by anglers are typically not high enough on the South Fork to keep the population in check. Fish and Game hopes to bring rainbow numbers down to the 2012 to 2017 time frame.
Fish and Game will continue its Angler Incentive program on the South Fork with tagged fish paying anglers between $50 and $1,000. Prior to their transport from the South Fork to local fishing ponds, Fish and Game staff will first scan rainbows for the presence of tags. Any tagged fish will be returned to the river for anglers to catch and later turn in.
For more information on the Angler Incentive Program or fishing in the Upper Snake Region, consult the 2019-2021 Fishing Seasons and Rules.
Wolf hunting season remains open in several local units
Because of changes in wolf hunting seasons, some wolf hunts for spring 2019 were extended last year and are not reflected in the 2017-2018 big game rules booklet.
In the Salmon area, wolf hunting seasons were extended in the following units and will run through:
June 30, 2019 in Big Game Management Units 21 and 28
April 30, 2019 in Big Game Management Units 21A, 29, 30, 30A, 36, 36A, 36B, 37, and 37A
For more on current wolf hunting seasons, see https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/some-units-remain-open-wolf-huntingtrapping-until-april-30.
F&G Commission sets migratory game bird seasons
Meeting by conference call on April 11, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission set seasons for migratory game birds for 2019-20, and amended wolf hunting seasons in Units 51 and 50 for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
The seasons for migratory game birds will remain mostly the same as the 2018-19 seasons, with a few exceptions:
Ducks — Daily pintail limit was reduced from two to one
Light geese — Butte County and portions of Bonneville, Jefferson and Clark counties west of Interstate 15 were shifted into a different zone to allow late winter/spring hunting opportunities.
Sandhill Cranes — The number of crane tags was reduced from 306 to 220, in response to reductions in the Rocky Mountain population numbers over the past three years.
Hunters will be able to find exact season dates, zone maps, and shooting hours in 2019-20 Migratory Game Bird Brochure later in spring and well in advance of any of the upcoming seasons.
The commission also amended to the 2019-20 and 2020-21 wolf hunting seasons in Unit 50 (excluding the portion in Blaine County) and Unit 51, to allow year-round hunting on private land.
The commission previously set statewide wolf hunting seasons in March, and intended to include all of Custer and Lemhi counties to address depredation concerns, but Units 50 and 51 were inadvertently omitted during the process.
