POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University is celebrating 85 years of serving Idaho with its birthday party on Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the museum will be helping visitors create ornaments from natural materials. They will help people make Rudolph from pinecones, pinecone bird feeders and stick snowflakes. This family-friendly event will be held in the museum’s Discovery Room.
At 10 a.m. the museum will hold for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated STEM Center. The center will be a place for the community to create, design and build with robotics, 3D printing and more. The STEM center is made possible by On Semiconductor, Westmark Credit Union, Phil Meador Toyota and patrons of the 2018 Museum Masquerade Benefit 2018.
At 7 p.m. the museum will host a Dungeons and Dragons night. This free event is for adults. Registration is required due to limited space. No experience necessary. Participants are welcome to bring their own Dungeons and Dragons supplies. The museum will provide randomly generated character sheets and dice. Refreshments will be provided for your enjoyment. To sign up, visit this web address at https://forms.gle/BaeG1S4BAbNR8rie6.
The gallery will be open with half-off admission. Patrons are encouraged to see the "Buzzsaw Sharks of Idaho" exhibition before it is taken down in January.
The museum gift shop will offer 10% off your total purchase. This is a chance to get some unique natural history gifts this holiday season. Also on sale are museum memberships, which can make a good present. Memberships last a full year and include free admission, discounts, special invites and free or reduced admission to dozens of participating Association of Science-Technology Centers across the country.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History has been serving Idaho since 1934. To learn more about the IMNH, visit imnh.isu.edu or call 208-282-3168.