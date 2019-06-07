Six biogas generators planned for Idaho dairies
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A North Carolina-based company plans to build six biogas production facilities, at a cost of about $240 million, near the southern Idaho town of Burley.
Seth Daughety with GESS International tells The Times-News that the six anaerobic digesters will be constructed at dairies in the region, though he would not divulge the names of the dairies. The facilities are expected to bring nearly 100 jobs to the area, with at least 16 full-time jobs per plant, when they begin operating in late 2020.
Anaerobic digesters break down biodegradable material like cow manure and agricultural residues and turn it into natural gas. Each facility is expected to produce enough natural gas to meet the energy usage of 6,800 homes per year.
Daughety says the gas will be injected into the natural gas pipeline in Idaho for use in California.
BLM seeks comments on grazing permit renewal near Silver City
BOISE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on the renewal of a grazing permit in the Silver City grazing allotment. The project seeks to maintain or improve land health and address resource impacts through the renewal of the grazing permit.
This scoping period allows the public, organizations and other interested parties to identify potential issues that the BLM may opt to include in the environmental analysis. Comments are most helpful if they provide specific actions, resources or issues to be considered and analyzed. The BLM will accept comments throughout June.
“The scoping process is a critical part of our planning process and ensures public involvement,” said BLM Owyhee Field Manager Donn Christiansen.
As part of the scoping period, the BLM will host a public meeting on June 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the BLM Owyhee Field Office in Marsing, located at 20 First Ave. West. Resource specialists will be on hand to talk about the process and answer questions.
Maps and information about the renewal process are available at: https://go.usa.gov/xmHxG. The URL is case sensitive.
Comments can be submitted to BLM_ID_SilverCity_GPR@blm.gov.
ISDA confirms equine infectious anemia
Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of equine infectious anemia diagnosed in a horse that was transported from Washington back to its home in Canyon County in May 2019.
Most commonly transmitted by biting insects, EIA is an infectious and potentially fatal viral disease of horses. Needles and equipment contaminated with blood from an infected horse also can spread the virus to other horses. At this time, there is no vaccine available to prevent EIA. The disease does not pose a human health risk.
The Coggins test is the most commonly used laboratory analysis for the antibodies to EIA. All states require that horses have a negative Coggins test before interstate movement.
“Horse owners are strongly encouraged to incorporate an annual Coggins test into their animal health regimen regardless of whether they travel interstate,” said ISDA State Veterinarian Dr. Bill Barton.
The symptoms of a horse infected with EIA are often subtle and may go unnoticed. EIA-positive horses may develop a low-grade fever or become lethargic as well as demonstrate weight loss, yellowing of body tissues, anemia, swelling in limbs, and weakness. Not all EIA-positive horses will show signs of illness, and these animals serve as inapparent carriers.
Idaho law has strict requirements for EIA-infected horses in the state, including isolation from other horses for the life of the animal.