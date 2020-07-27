BOISE – Idaho Power announced Monday that Tom Harvey, vice president of power supply, will retire Aug. 7 after 40 years with the company.
During his career, Harvey has been involved with managing Idaho Power’s electrical generation assets, integrated resource planning process, water policy and operations, energy trading activities and the load serving operations that ensure the reliable power customers depend on.
“Tom has had such an accomplished career, and we are so thankful for his dedication to the company over the last four decades,” said Lisa Grow, Idaho Power President and CEO. “We will miss his vast knowledge and steady leadership. However, I couldn’t be happier for Tom and this well-deserved retirement.”
Ryan Adelman, currently Vice President of Planning, Engineering and Construction, will move into Harvey’s role, effective Aug. 8.
With Adelman’s move, Mitch Colburn has been promoted to Vice President of Planning, Engineering and Construction. Since joining Idaho Power in 2007, Colburn has held various positions in the company’s project management and planning groups before transitioning into leadership and oversight of the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line project. He has overseen Idaho Power’s Resource Planning and Operations and most recently served as the Director of Engineering and Construction. Colburn holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho. He also earned his Master of Business Administration from Boise State University.
Idaho Power also announced the promotion of Jason Huszar to Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer. Huszar joined Idaho Power in 2008 as an HR Information System Leader then served in various IT roles including Manager of IT Infrastructure and Operations, and Director of IT Operations. Prior to his appointment, Huszar was the Managing Director of Information Technology. After four years supporting the IT needs of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet, Huszar earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from San Diego State University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of San Diego.
Both Colburn’s and Huszar’s appointments will be effective Aug. 8.
“Developing and promoting an experienced leadership team is part of our long-term strategy to ensure our company is well positioned for a strong future,” said Grow. “These promotions elevate skilled, thoughtful leaders into positions where they can continue guiding the company through these challenging times and beyond.”