Barley photo

Barley is harvested in Soda Springs in this Idaho Farm Bureau Federation file photo. Idaho’s barley crop this year is one of the biggest ever and it’s 37 percent bigger than last year’s drought-affected crop.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Idaho’s 2022 barley crop is much bigger than last year’s drought-affected crop and it’s estimated the state set a record for average barley yields this year.

Most importantly, the quality of Idaho’s 2022 barley crop looks really good, said Idaho Barley Commission Executive Director Laura Wilder.


