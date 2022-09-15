The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be finishing its festivities on September 16 and 17, bringing free family fun to the entire Bingham community.

“It's something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are planned at Spud Day, because everybody comes home for that,” said Rori Christensen, Co-Chairman of Idaho Spud Day.

