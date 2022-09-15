The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be finishing its festivities on September 16 and 17, bringing free family fun to the entire Bingham community.
“It's something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are planned at Spud Day, because everybody comes home for that,” said Rori Christensen, Co-Chairman of Idaho Spud Day.
“It's a small town celebration of the Idaho potato in all its aspects,” said Brian Jolley, Co-Chairman of Idaho Spud Day, “So (we're a) small town but it's a big celebration.” Jolley said that they can have 10,000 plus people at Shelley City Park on the last day of the events.
While events like Miss Sweet Potato, Radiant and Russet Pageants have already happened, the Tater Trot will be taking place at the Shelley High School track at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The next day will be packed from events starting at 7 a.m., the last one starting at 3:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the first event of the day will be Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit holding a Pancake Breakfast at the Shelley Senior Center. The next event at 7:30 a.m. at Sunrise Elementary will be an aged 12 5K, 1-mile walk called the Spud Run.
Next will be the Children’s Parade and then the Spud Day Parade, both at Shelley State Street at 9:45 a.m and 10 a.m. respectively. Also at 10 a.m. will be the Spud Day Car Show at Goodsell Elementary.
The next half of Saturday will feature food, games, rides, entertainment, craft booths and commercial booths all taking place at Shelley City Park - Dawn Lloyd Field.
Starting at 11 a.m. the Community Orchestra will play at the south west corner of Park Stage. Next there will be a Cornhole Tournament at the north east corner of the park at 11:30 a.m. At noon there will be Free Baked Potatoes with trimmings at the south east park shelter, as well as entertainment on the Park State at the south west corner of the park. Jolley estimated that they’ll have 5,000 baked potatoes ready to give away.
In the center of the park there will be a Potato Picking Contest. Then at 1 p.m. there will be Potato Sack Races at the north east area of the park. At 2 p.m. there will be more entertainment in the corner of the park. Topping the festivities off for the day will be the Spud Tug, at the south east ball diamond at 3:30 p.m.
While the events of the two days will be free for the public to attend and participate in, donations to the Shelley Kiwanis Club, a non-proft that works to benefit the youth of the community, are always appreciated.
The Shelley Kiwanis Club aims to, “help the kids on their way into life, you know, with whatever those needs might be,” Christensen said. They cover scholarships for students under eighteen and they do baskets for families in need at Thanksgiving time among other things that benefit the community.
“I think it holds a pre-eminent position with the community. They work hard. We'll end this and then within a month we'll be having meetings start preparing for the next one…. It's probably one of the major events that happens in the city,” Jolley said.
Christensen spoke to the significance of around this time of year when the small window of time to harvest potatoes before a ground freeze comes in.
“You start seeing those leaves brown and so it's a delicate time. You've got from that until a hard frost and you've got to get those spuds up out of the ground and so it's all hands on deck and this was the way it was for many years,” Christensen said. “So this is a celebration where the community comes together.”