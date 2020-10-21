The Idaho Women’s Business Center opened its new office in Idaho Falls on Tuesday with an event hosted by the Idaho National Laboratory.
Speakers, either in-person or virtually, included Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti and IWBC Executive Director Diane Bevan.
“Women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs … and eastern Idaho is kind of a hot spot for women starting businesses,” Bevan said.
While in-person attendance was limited due to social distancing restriction, people were invited to attend virtually.
The Idaho Women’s Business Center’s goal is to support women in business across Idaho by helping them find resources, mentorships and networking needed for them to become successful in business. Tuesday’s event highlighted some of the ways Idaho Women’s Business Center is unique even among other branches in the nation. This includes crowdfunding and a unique mentorship program that matches up mentors and proteges based on similarities.
The Idaho Falls office is the Idaho Women’s Business Center’s fourth branch. It also has offices in Nampa, Moscow and Twin Falls. Before the first branch opened in 2019 by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Idaho was one of just three states without a Women’s Business Center.
In her speech, Casper said she was once tired of people asking her what it is like to be “a female mayor.” She said she has since realized the benefits of recognizing the unique qualities women leaders bring to a community.
“The fact is that women and men do not participate equally in government or business leadership both large and small. And yet, when they do participate equally or closer to parity, the outcomes are better,” Casper said.
The Idaho Women’s Business Center announced Cheryl O’Brien, former Idaho National Laboratory engineering program director, as its associate director. O’Brien said she is excited to focus on small businesses coming out of rural communities in eastern Idaho.
Little said he too particularly liked the Idaho Women’s Business Center’s focus on small businesses.
“Almost all our big businesses that are headquartered here from Idaho, they were all small businesses when they started. So if you don’t have that engine creating small businesses, you’re never going to get up to large businesses for the most part,” Little said.
The organization was able to open the new branch partly through $20,000 in technology innovation grants from the Idaho National Laboratory.
The new branch is located at 2300 N. Yellowstone in the Idaho Innovation Center.