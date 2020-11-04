It was after midnight when Ada County reported final, unofficial results, but ballots still are being counted elsewhere in the state, including in Latah County in North Idaho.
One thing is clear in the statewide results, however: It was, in fact, a good night for Republicans in Idaho. Idaho voters opted to keep their entire congressional delegation in GOP hands, with incumbent GOP Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher and GOP Sen. Jim Risch all defeating their challengers. Here are links to my full stories on the 1st CD race and the Senate race; and my colleague Nathan Brown’s story on the 2nd CD race.
Republicans also continued their hold on the Idaho Legislature, where there appear to be few upsets, but there was one in Ada County: Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, narrowly lost to Republican challenger Codi Galloway in District 15. All three races were close in that swing district, but GOP Sen. Fred Martin held his seat against a challenge from Rick Just; and Democratic Rep. Steve Berch turned back a challenge from former GOP Rep. Patrick McDonald.
There could also be an upset in the making in the Pocatello area, where former GOP Rep. Dustin Manwaring is in a rematch with 1st-term Democratic Rep. Chris Abernathy (Update: Manwaring won). And incomplete results from Latah County at this (late) hour showed a GOP sweep, including a comeback for controversial former GOP Sen. Dan Foreman against Democratic Sen. David Nelson (Update: Nelson won, though narrowly.)
Perhaps the biggest upsets locally are Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, a Democrat, trailing GOP challenger Ryan Davidson, the former state Libertarian Party chairman who cut his political teeth running pro-marijuana initiative campaigns; and longtime Ada County Highway District Commissioner Rebecca Arnold finishing two votes behind challenger Alexis Pickering, in an outcome that likely is headed to a recount. With former GOP state Sen. Rod Beck’s victory for the other open county commission seat, the results show the Ada County Commission switching from a 2-1 Democratic majority to a 2-1 Republican majority.