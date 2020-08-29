BLACKFOOT – Back in late July, the Idaho High School Activities Association published their guidelines for the return of sports this fall. A wide variety of topics were covered and specific instructions were issued for each of the sports that are covered by IHSAA.
Included in those recommendations were the guidelines for cheer, dance, and spirit categories.
As a public service, the News Chronicle has been providing these guidelines to the public and this is our opportunity to let everyone know what is expected from the cheer squads for a return to action this fall. Please remember that these are only guidelines. Each individual school will finalize their own protocols for each of their sports and activities that their school offers as opportunities for their students.
CHEER CONTINGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATIONS
The NFHS has determined that Competitive Cheer is a high risk activity. Sports that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. The NFHS has determined that Sideline Cheer is a low risk activity. Sports that can be done with physical distancing or individually with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between uses by competitors and stunting is not allowed. Considering all recommendations by the General IHSAA guidelines and the NFHS and IHSAA SMAC guidelines,the following are the specific guidelines for Cheer:
• The season will start on August 10th. Any changes to the calendar will be made on a week to week basis. If games are canceled, those games will be eliminated with no make ups and the schedule will continue as needed.
• The decision to cancel a game must be related to and backed by the COVID-19 guidelines. The decision to cancel must be made by the district superintendent.
• If the cancellation of a game is due to COVID-19 concerns, it would not be considered a forfeit and there would be no fines issued. • Fans will be limited as needed based on school district plans.
• Conferences and schools should develop representation protocols in case the tournament bracket changes. If no protocols are made, the IHSAA will develop it using MaxPreps.
• If the regular season is suspended, MaxPreps will be used to determine #1 vs. #2, semi-final and quarter-final match ups.
• Bowl games may be played only if the season is suspended.
• Have contingency plans for the playoffs in place prior to the beginning of the season.
Points of Emphasis:
Physical distancing must be followed and hygiene basics adhered to in all situations.
Special Considerations for the use of the following equipment
• Any item that is held in the hands or makes contact with the body (props, poms, etc.)
• Sound Systems Special Considerations for the use of the following components of the facility
• Mats
• Mirrors, whether on wheels or mounted on the wall
• Barres, whether on wheels or mounted on the wall
• Bleachers
• Sidelines/Team Bench
• Bathrooms
• Locker Rooms
• Warm up areas
• On deck areas
• Ticket Booths
• Entry Gates
• Concessions
• Weight training facilities Special Considerations for game support staff components
• Judges
• Administration
• Sound System Workers
• Event Logistics Workers
• Ticket and Gate Workers
• Custodial Workers
• Concession Workers
2020-21 NFHS Spirit Rules Considerations In support of the Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities, the NFHS Spirit Rules Committee offers this document for state associations to consider whether any possible rules could be altered forthe2020-21season. The modifications outlined in this document are meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks toessential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment.
Return to Competition
1. Spirit Rules Considerations
• Cheer leading and Dance General Risk Management (2-1-14, 2-1-16):
Sideline and playing surface placement during game. Participants should be appropriately spaced on the court, field or sideline to ensure proper social distancing.
• Cheer leading Apparel/Accessories (3-1-1):
Jewelryof any kind is prohibited except for the following: A religious medal without a chain is allowed and must be taped and worn under the uniform.
A medical-alert medal must be taped and may be visible. Masks may be worn but are not required. No masks may be worn in routines that involve stunting. Any mask worn during a routine that does not involve stunting but involves tumbling must be taped and secure.
• Dance Apparel / Accessories (4-1-1): Jewelry of any kind is prohibited except for the following: A religious medal without a chain is allowed and must be taped and worn under the uniform. A medical-alert medal must be taped and may be visible. Masks may be worn but are not required. No masks may be worn in routines that involve stunting. Any mask worn during a routine that does not involve stunting but involves tumbling must be taped and secure.
2. Other Spirit Considerations Cheer leading and Dance General Risk Management:
3. Judge placement during adjudicated performance and competition. Judges,officials,adjudicators, etc. should be appropriately spaced to ensure proper social distancing.
As with all of the recommendations that have been offered up to the schools, they are just recommendations and not mandates. You will notice that mask wearing, a topic of hot conversation in recent days, has been offered as a possibility, but with restrictions when tumbling and stunts are presented by the Cheer or Spirit squads.
Ultimately, all protocols will be finalized and set by the individual schools that are participating.
Safety of the student athletes is of the utmost concern and any and all of the recommendations are being offered with that in mind and nothing else.
Recommendations have been made in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 based upon the guidelines offered up by the Idaho State Department of Health and Welfare and in the best interest of the safety of all the students.