Walking into Leapknot Coffee Roasters on Buckskin Road outside of Pocatello was like walking into a cozy dream. Upon opening the door, your nose was overwhelmed by the aroma of coffee as you were greeted by Travis Voskamp’s grinning face.
On winter days, a wood-burning fireplace crackled in the corner, where you could settle into the comfortable couches and almost forget about the snow. On the other side of the building, beyond the bags of green coffee beans, an old airplane would draw your eye.
About four years ago, Voskamp and his wife, Megan, opened the roastery up in the mountains, moving their family from Midland, Texas, to Pocatello. Now, they’re packing up and heading back south to be closer to family and friends.
Leapknot, however, is staying behind in the capable hands of another local family.
Voskamp says that when they made the decision to move back to Texas, he began asking around, hoping someone would buy the roastery from his family and continue the tradition of small-batch coffee in Southeast Idaho. Some people were interested, he said, but when they realized just how much work goes into it, they backed out.
“The idea of running a coffee roastery has a romantic notion to it, doing this cool old school thing,” Voskamp said. “But every time we would get into the realities of what it takes to actually pull it off, people would get freaked out and say, ‘That’s too much. I don’t want to do it.’”
Eventually, Voskamp had given up on the idea of passing his beloved business on to someone else, thinking the roastery would have to close its doors for good. He says he and his family made peace with that idea. That’s when several months ago he started calling businesses that sold Leapknot coffee, telling them they’d have to find a different supplier.
On his list were Jen and Nate Solomon, who own The Place, a coffeehouse and restaurant in Inkom.
“I told them, ‘We’re going to be moving later this fall. I’m giving you plenty of head’s up just so you have time to find a new coffee roastery. We should be able to meet your roasting needs through August,’” Voskamp said. “And then in the middle of it, I was like, ‘Or what do you think about buying the roastery and setting it up yourself and being able to roast for your shop and then continuing the coffee magic that’s going on here in East Idaho?’”
Jen says they knew right away what their answer would be.
“Even before he got it out of his mouth, we said yes,” she said. “I didn’t want to find new coffee.”
They did take the weekend to think it over, but on Monday morning, they called Voskamp to tell him they were all in.
“In that response lies the power of Nate and Jen,” Voskamp said. “They are fearless to try things and that’s what it took to get into this. It took a whole lot of, ‘We don’t know how to roast coffee. We don’t know how to order green coffee. We don’t know how any of this works but we’re ready to learn.’ They came in super early on with a lot of humility.”
Thus began several months of intense coffee-roasting education for the Solomons, who previously knew nothing about the process.
“I’ve been up roasting with Travis almost five days a week for the past two to three months, just learning how to do it,” Jen said. “He’s been the best mentor. He’s amazing.”
Nate added, “He’s just a good dude, and he hands it off like he’s so well-prepared to hand it over to you and keep it the same. You don’t have to change anything. You don’t have to guess. He takes all the guesswork out of it. He does an amazing job.”
Voskamp described the Solomons as “intense” students.
“They’re super fun and bold, they like to laugh and everything about life, but they were all in as students,” he said. “They were focused and they wanted to learn to roast. Their primary thing was ‘We want to learn to roast just like you roast.’ We started at ground zero, talked about green coffee, sourcing green coffee, how green coffee is scored, which ones we use, and how roast profiles work and how roasting work, kind of the theory behind roasting. I gave them all my coffee roasting books to read. They’re super intense about it because they’re buying something that’s taking their money and their time. ... They’re very similar in their gusto and moxy for going after things, but it’s not based out of arrogance, it’s based out of confidence in one another that they can learn something new.”
Jen said she and her family — including her two sons, Tuff and Hunter — have had a lot of fun learning a new trade.
“We didn’t know this until Travis opened our eyes to the coffee world,” she said. “I love coffee. We have a coffee shop. But I didn’t know the back end of how the coffee came to be in my cup.”
Nate said their younger son has been particularly enjoying learning something new.
“Hunter checks every morning if he’s got a roast to do,” he said. “He likes to be in control. He already thinks he’s the main roaster.”
Jen added, “That’s one of the things that Travis said that drew us to him when he wanted someone to take over was our families kind of run the same way.”
The roastery on Buckskin Road is now closed, but Leapknot lovers will still be able to have it delivered to their doorsteps or take a trip out to The Place, 360 Old Highway 30 E., and pick it up there. The new roastery has been up and running since Aug. 3.
While The Place doesn’t have the same atmosphere that the old roastery had, it is certainly delightful in its own right. The business itself is a drive-thru with no inside seating, but outside there are wooden benches and porch swings and a fire pit to gather around on colder days.
The roastery is located a few blocks away in Inkom. Jen says it won’t be regularly open to the public, but they will plan open houses occasionally so people can get a behind-the-scenes look at the process. They’ve already held one open house, and Jen said the turnout was good.
The Solomons say they have no plans to change up anything about the coffee. They just want local coffee lovers to keep getting the same coffee they’ve grown to love.
“We’re going to try to keep it as seamless as possible, rolling just how Travis and Meg were doing it,” Jen said. “Hopefully nothing changes too much.”
Nate added, “We don’t see anything changing. We love the coffee.”
The Solomons also predict that their business will continue to grow. They get orders from as far away as New York and Arizona.
“I think it’s definitely going to keep growing,” Nate said. “The subscription side keeps growing.”
For Voskamp, knowing Leapknot is going to stay a Southeast Idaho staple has made a sad process for him and his family much easier. He got teary-eyed talking about handing his business over, but there was happiness in his voice as well.
“It was weird because it was sad to be walking away and realizing that the thing didn’t need you anymore,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s cool to be able to walk away and realize the thing doesn’t need you anymore. They’re the type of people who are going to keep it moving forward in a good way. That’s what made me really happy about working with them. That was one of my big sadnesses about closing the roastery is just that the coffee would stop for the people here that we care about, all the shops, all of our friends. Just the idea that it’s still going and people can still get coffee and it can still be a thing that people enjoy and gather around, that’s a cool feeling.”
Jen said she would tell it was bittersweet for Voskamp to pass the torch from his family to hers.
“His heart, a piece of it was transferred over,” she said. “His big smile I think gives him tears a few times.”
Voskamp said he doesn’t know what his future will look like once he gets to Aledo, Texas, outside of Fort Worth where his wife and kids have already been for a month.
“I just want to finish this well — that’s really all that’s been on my mind,” he said. “Let’s finish this well and really hand it off well so that when the Solomons get a hold of it, it’s still something that’s on the way up. They’re grabbing a hold of something that’s active and a little bit wild and hard to hold onto, not something that’s on the way down that I haven’t been caring about.”
Finding a new career hasn’t been on Voskamp’s mind — he just can’t wait to be reunited with his wife and four kids.
“That’s what’s next for us is just getting back to the family and hugging their little kids’ necks and seeing Megs and being close to my friends and family back home in Texas,” he said.
Voskamp said he’s optimistic about the future of the roastery because he believes in Jen and Nate.
“Nate and Jen have a special kind of chemistry together that allows them to just put themselves out there and go for it in a neat way,” he said. “I feel really good that they’re going to continue to enjoy the roastery. There’s something great about what coffee does. It helps you connect to people in a really neat way.”
To find out more about Leapknot or to order coffee, visit leapknot.com. Local delivery has a discounted rate of $5. Leapknot coffee can also be bought in Pocatello at 5th Street Bagelry, Butterburr’s Lickety Split, Oregon Trail Bikes, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, and Nel’s Bi-Lo Market, as well as at The Grind in Rexburg. The Place is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. More about The Place, including the menu, can be found at theplaceinkom.com.