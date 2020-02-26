The truest test of a movie that is a remake of an old classic is whether it can stand on its own merits. In the case of 2020’s “Invisible Man” that would be a resounding yes and then some.
Director Leigh Whannell, who also gets a screenwriting credit for this film, has done a masterful job of taking the old movie and redoing it in a fresh and, if possible, a scarier scenario. Of course the original was based upon the H.G. Wells novel of the same name, which involved a man who was a scientist that was experimenting with his own concoction of a drug that left him invisible and he became a recluse in a local inn where all sorts of havoc eventually breaks loose where the cops are called and he eventually escapes by unwrapping his face and taking off his clothes revealing that he was indeed invisible and he makes good on his escape.
Whannell takes that original concept to a whole new plot of a man who is very sinister and abusive to his own girlfriend and his pets and everyone around him.
The lead character, Cecelia, played impeccably by Samantha Ross, drugs the boyfriend in order to make good with her escape while he lay sleeping. She maneuvers through the house, releasing the dog from his entrapment of an electric dog collar and escapes in her own car, eventually fleeing in her sister’s auto, thinking she had escaped.
She gets dragged back in part by an attorney who has the boyfriend’s will in hand after he conceives his own death by suicide (slashing his own wrists).
“He would never do that,” says Cecelia. Only to realize that she was correct and he starts haunting her and nobody can see him, only the actions that he proceeds to carry out on her, which only drives her farther into a deep, dark hole of fright.
By the time she enlists help in the form of a friend and neighbor, she is beyond being helped in any positive manner and is attempting to figure out a way to kill off the boyfriend that she herself can’t even see.
As she enlists help, they of course are having trouble siding with her, which only complicates the whole scenario. It is tough to condemn a man you can’t see and have only the word of a victim as to the viability of the suspect.
As the film continues, Cecelia concocts a way to be able to find the “Invisible Man” and works to free herself from his clutches.
All in all, a very thoughtful and provoking film that will leave you amazed at the depth to which Whannell went to create this screenplay and bring it to life.
It was very entertaining, although probably not suitable for younger audiences, especially considering its R rating. It definitely is not for under the 17 age group and above.
I rate the film as a solid 4 on a scale of 1-5 and feel that it will find its place among the new genre of horror films. It is thought provoking and will keep people on the edge of their seats and surely is a better than advertised film that can stand on its own, even though it is a remake.
This film is currently showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and show times and seating can be found on their website at www.royaltheaters.com. Be sure to get your tickets in advance and secure your choice of seating at this website.