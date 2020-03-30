BLACKFOOT – After a couple of weeks of indecision, the International Olympic Committee has announced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are now the 2021 Tokyo Olympics although they will still be known as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will take place from July 23, 2021, through Aug. 8, 2021.
This very decisive announcement has been made in response to the COVID-19 virus and its effect on countries throughout the world.
The statement went on to say that, “This postponement will cost the Olympics billions and billions of dollars that at this time, we have no way of replacing.” That statement alone makes this hesitation in the Olympics not about the safety of the fans, athletes, coaches and all of the other people involved in the promotion and production of the Olympics nothing more than being about the money and nothing but the money. That alone should force the IOC to reorganize the entire committee and bring on board people who know what the true meaning of the Olympics is supposed to be.
This has been mishandled from day one of the world pandemic of COVID-19.
The new date — which was rumored for a few days — is set nearly a year after the original start date. The Paralympics were also moved back, and will begin Aug. 24, 2021, and run through Sept. 5. Athletes who have already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will retain their qualification in 2021.
After holding out longer than other professional sporting events, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed in March. Athletes responded to the postponement positively, sending out words of encouragement and joking about being a year older when the event takes place in 2021.
Organizers reportedly considered moving the games to next spring, but other events — such as the blooming of the Japanese cherry blossoms as well as European soccer — would be going on at the same time.
Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said the cost of moving the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be “massive.” Before the postponement, the estimated cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was about $12.6 billion.
While previous Olympics have been canceled, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are the first ever to be postponed.
While the Olympics of this generation are vastly different from the Olympics of even 30 or 40 years ago, there are a lot more ramifications concerning athletes in this generation than ever before.
With the addition of professional athletes in nearly every event and sport, those things should have been considered before anything that involved money and the funding of the Games themselves.
Just the addition of professionals in basketball, track and field, soccer, golf and many other sports and events, the current cancellation of professional leagues and sports would have caused many scheduling problems and logistical avenues during the 2020 Olympics should they have gone forward as originally planned. That alone should have forced the postponement months ago, when the pandemic first became an issue. The mere fact that the IOC didn’t consider any of that in its preparations for the Olympics should have people worldwide calling for the resignation of the IOC and implementations of a new committee that has more on its mind than just turning a profit on the Olympics and padding their own pockets. That is the perception of this IOC at this moment in time.