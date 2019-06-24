Italian skier Sofia Goggia celebrates with members of the Italian delegation after International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach from Germany announced that Milan-Cortina has won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, during the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday. Italy will host the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, taking the Winter Games to the Alpine country for the second time in 20 years.