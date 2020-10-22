The film “2 Hearts” starts out innocently enough, but before long, most movie goers will have the plot totally figured out and how the film will end.
That is not what most of us go to the movie for. We want some suspense in the plot and some enjoyment of what the film will bring to us for our ticket purchase and that allows us to enjoy the way the director has portrayed the film to us and what we can get from the way the writers and director intend for us to find and see.
The premise of the film is about two sets of couples who are not connected at the beginning of the film but become intertwined due to, as you might have already figured out, an organ transplant that will ultimately break up one couple and save the other one.
This is the stuff that teary eyed movie goers love to go and see and it can enlighten some souls into a better way of life. That is all well and good and I applaud you if that type of an impression is made on you and changes the way you live and you mark that little donor box on your driver's license. It this film marks you in such a way that you become a better person because of it, more power to you.
This movie did not affect me in that way at all, and I am sure that it will not affect most viewers in any way, shape or form.
Director Lance Hool created this film and it does not feature a smartphone, an incoming email or a Yelp review which is refreshing. His characters seem to live in the pre-internet past, but deciphering the exact on-screen year is like attempting to decode David Lynch's “Mulholland Dr.” or ascertaining the meaning of a random Jackson Pollock painting. You might unearth some clues, but discovering the exact answer will prove pretty darn impossible.
This feature actually presents two narratives from different periods. Chris (Jacob Elordi) - a happy-go-lucky, all-American high school senior who eyes college and good times - lives in more recent times, while Jorge (Adan Canto) – an industrious Cuban professional who helps run his father’s rum business – resides in a prior era. Ah, but Jorge meets a flight attendant (Radha Mitchell) on a Pan Am flight, and since the airline disbanded in 1991, 1980 or so feels about right.
Chris also happens to be our narrator, and he frequently declares philosophical mantras about finding one’s purpose and that “life happens for us, not to us.”
He’s a sweet, thoughtful guy and delivers his proverbs with the cadence of Jack Handey, but sans the punchlines, and why not? Heck, he meets Sam (Tiera Skovbye), a wholesome, studious co-ed, and they fall in love. In a parallel amorous yarn, Jorge and Leslie (Mitchell) only have eyes for one another too.
Throughout most of the first two acts, “2 Hearts” offers – accompanied by an uber-sentimental score - these warm courtships, as each pair of lovebirds - from different locales and times - share their goals, hopes, and feelings with their respective partners. This is all fine and good, but – other than two specific medical issues – the couples don’t run into conflicts, clashes, compromise, or contention. Even though they exhibit model adult-relationship behavior – which therapists everywhere will applaud - cinematically, the minutes plod on as Sam watches Chris and his brothers play sandlot football on campus, and Jorge and Leslie lounge on a Hawaiian beach.
You won’t find a dramatic “The Notebook” (2004) kiss in the rain or a loving “A Star Is Born” (2018) concert duet, as these romances carry the luster of any real-life relationship with plenty of good manners and chivalry but little magic or dramatic spark. The on-screen couples seem to enjoy one another, but those pleasant vibes don’t entirely translate into vested interest, at least where this critic sat for 100 minutes.
Did the gushy love affairs feel too commonplace? Were the struggles between the male leads and their fathers painted with broad, clichéd brushes? Was the ultimate connection between the individual narratives way too obvious? All of the above is probably the right answer, and to boot, a third act scriptwriting trick (that will not be mentioned here) feels a bit unfair.
Indeed, “2 Hearts” - based on a true story - owns a positive, kindhearted message, and quite frankly, all audiences should appreciate the movie’s intentions and lessons. Yes, those in love with love might cherish this film, but others might wish to turn to their phones and flip through social media.
This was a fairly good film but it won't break any records with me and it will not at the box office either is my guess.
I rated this film as a 2.25 on a scale of 1-5, so if you are looking for a sappy, drippy kind of love story, by all means get to the Blackfoot Movie Mill and get your ticket.