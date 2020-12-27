After years of planning, it seemed that 2020 was finally going to be the year the proposed Jackson Hole Junction, expected to be one of the area's largest commercial centers, took off. Representatives announced several businesses would complete construction and be the first to open there. However, the coronavirus has impacted many of those plans.
The biggest fallout for Jackson Hole Junction has been the cancellation of ShowBiz Cinemas’ Bowling, Movies and More! The announcement of the entertainment megaplex with 14 bowling lanes, a cafe, arcade games, concessions, party rooms and eight movie theaters including a 4-story screen was received by many with excitement. The entire community was invited to the groundbreaking celebration in March. It was expected to open its doors in December.
However, the Showbiz company has been hit hard by the pandemic as movie theaters were ordered to close and new films were cancelled. As of right now, Showbiz will no longer be coming to Jackson Hole Junction due to financial losses suffered by the company.
“It was a bit of a shock to the system. You spend years working on these things and then they’re gone overnight. It’s almost like a hurricane came through. … But we, as developers, are looking to move on,” said developer Matt Morgan.
Other projects were able to move forward. The Holiday Inn & Suites became the commercial center’s first running business when it opened its doors in June. The hotel has 108 guest rooms, swimming pools, conference rooms and a Burger Theory restaurant. With national parks seeing record numbers, the Holiday Inn did well during its first summer.
The Idaho Kidney Institute, a treatment center for kidney disease, is set to open on the property in January.
Jackson Hole Junction is the brainchild of three business partners and close friends Morgan, Mont Crnkovich and Shane Fleming. They’ve been working on it since 2015. For years, progress on the proposed Jackson Hole Junction Commercial Center seemed tenuous. The city of Idaho Falls created an Urban Renewal District for the area in 2017 and on April 2, 2018, ground was at long last broken at the 44-acre site between Interstate 15 and Sunnyside Road. Morgan called the lead-up to 2018 “a long, difficult process.” It took 18 months to assemble a deal with five different landowners in order to have enough land for Morgan to make the development possible.
One of the first steps on the road to Jackson Hole Junction was a construction project that developed the road into five lanes and added a new traffic signal.
The pandemic has caused Morgan to completely rethink the commercial center. One of the biggest changes he is looking at is the addition of apartment complexes on the property.
“We’ve been pursuing high-density, multi-family housing as a high-end, really nice project. We’ve been pursuing that with another developer who specializes in that,” Morgan said.
Though progress at Jackson Hole Junction has been slow with many recent changes, Morgan remains hopeful that it will still be a place that will benefit Idaho Falls.
“We’re hoping to have good news about it for the community soon. We still have big plans for it,” Morgan said.